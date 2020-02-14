5 killed in tragic road accident in J&K

Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) At least five people were killed in a road accident at Gagwal on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway on Thursday, officials said.

According to reports, the accident took place when a car going from Punjab to Jammu rammed onto a truck that was parked on the roadside.

All the five persons in the car were moved to the nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The deceased are residents of Jammu.

The police have registered a case and started the investigation.

The bodies have been handed to their families after the post mortem.

–IANS

