Five terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested from J&K’s Srinagar and Sopore on Thursday by police and other security forces, police said.

“In Srinagar, based on specific input regarding movement of terrorists in the district, Srinagar police set up special checkpoints at various locations. On one such checkpoint laid by police and 50 RR on Sanat Nagar Chowk-Rangreth road area, one hybrid terrorist was arrested. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol was recovered from his possession,” police said.

Police said on his disclosure during questioning, an anti-terrorist operation was launched in Pampore area, during which one more hybrid terrorist was arrested. During his search, arms and ammunition including three pistols were recovered from his possession.

The duo has been identified as Naveed Shafi wani, resident of Shar Shali Khrew, Pampore and Faizan Rashid Teli, resident of Kadlabal, Pampore.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo was involved in transportation of terrorists, arms/explosive material and providing logistic support to the terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in district Srinagar before as well,” police said.

Moreover police said six pistol magazines, 11 pistol rounds, a grenade, 16 gelatin super power sticks, cortex wire (6 mts approx), and eight detonators have been recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.

In Sopore, on a specific input regarding movement of terrorists in the area, a joint checkpost established by police alongwith the army’s 52RR and the CRPF’s 177Bn) at Takyabal Krankshivan intercepted three suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended.

During search, an AK 47 rifle, two pistols, two magazines, 10 pistol rounds and a hand grenade were recovered from their possession.

They have been identified as Rahid Mushtaq Ganie and Amir Shafqat Mir, both residents of Amargarh, and Tahir Nisar Sheikh son of Nisar Ahmad Sheikh resident of Baag-e-Rehmat, Sopore.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio are uncategorised terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks in the area,” police said.

20220630-223803