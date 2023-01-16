INDIA

5 Manipur cops held while transporting drugs from Myanmar

Five Manipur Police personnel were arrested on Monday while ferrying drugs, including heroin and Methamphetamine tablets, from Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border, the police said.

Kakching district Superintendent of Police, Shrey Vats, said that the five cops, including a havildar, were transporting the drugs to state capital Imphal in a Maruti Gypsy after collecting the contraband from Myanmar.

Vats said that during a routine vehicle-checking in the Kuraopokpi area on National Highway 102, the drugs were seized and the policemen were arrested.

The arrested police personnel are havildar Kh Achouba Singh, constable Y. Dineshwor Singh, and riflemen Th Subhash Chothe, M. Premchandra Singh and N. Dorendrajit Singh.

The district police chief said that 1.33 kg heroin and over 80,000 Methamphetamine tablets weighing 9.151 kg, worth crores of rupees, were seized.

A cash amount of Rs 80,000 was also seized from one of the cops.

The arrested persons have been handed over to Kakching Police for further legal action.

In a separate development, the Manipur government on Monday started deploying drones to destroy poppy plantations in the state.

More such missions will be be carried out in all the areas where poppy is being cultivated, the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, the Chief Minister said: “Grass cutters are now used for destruction of poppy plantations. Drones that can spray herbicides will be deployed soon as well.”

