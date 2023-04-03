INDIA

5 Maoists, including commander carrying Rs 25L reward, killed in encounter

NewsWire
0
0

Five Maoists, including a commander carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, were killed in an encounter in the Lawalong police station area in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday.

The slain Maoist commander has been identified as Gautam Paswan.

Police are conducting extensive search operations in the area after recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition, including several AK-47 and INSAS rifles.

Confirming the incident, SP Rakesh Ranjan said that the number of Maoists killed could be more and complete information will be revealed after the search operation concludes.

According to sources, Chatra district police and paramilitary troops were conducting a search operation in the forests of the area adjoining Palamu district when the Maoists ambushed the security forces.

The security forces retaliated and the crossfire continued for at least three hours. While five deaths have been confirmed, some Maoists managed to escape.

Locals identified the eliminated extremists as Ajit Oraon aka Charlies, Amar Ganjhu aka Dhiru, Ajay Yadav aka Nandu, Sanjit Bhuiyan aka Sagar and Gautam Paswan.

Squads of CRPF CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and police from Palamu and Chatra were involved in the operation.

20230403-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘As Far As The Saffron Fields’ meticulously pieces together the conspiracy...

    ‘Lock Upp’: Karan Kundrra asks Mandana Karimi not to play ‘woman...

    Three sentenced to eight years jail for circulating fake currency

    Illegal arms supplier held in Delhi