5-member ad-hoc committee to be formed for Taekwondo governance

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has ordered the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) to set up a five-member ad-hoc committee for governance of taekwondo in the country. The Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) is an affiliated member of the IOA.

In a letter to the Acting President and Secretary General of the TFI on Friday, IOA President Narinder Batra said that the matter was discussed at IOA’s annual general meeting (AGM) held on December 22 last year.

The letter further stated that the general assembly unanimously approved registration of “a new society for the governance of Taekwondo in India, which shall replace as new affiliated National Sports Federation of IOA for Taekwondo”.

According to the letter, till the time the new society is registered, “a five member ad-hoc body must be formed in which one member will be from the international body for Taekwondo.”

The ad-hoc committee will be chaired by Namdev Shirgaonkar, and will have S.M. Bali, Sunaina Kumari, Digvijay Singh and a nominee from International Taekwondo Federation as its members.

The ad-hoc committee has been asked to complete all procedures within six months. “The electoral college for conducting the election of the body should be prepared in consultation with the state Olympic associations under the information of the IOA,” the letter added.

–IANS

