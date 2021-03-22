Selection trials to select India’s women wrestling team in five Olympic weight categories for competing in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Event and Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, to be held in Kazakhstan from April 9 to 18, were held at Sports Authority of India Training Centre (STC) here.

According to a statement from the Wrestling Federation of India, the following wrestlers are selected:

50 Kg. Seema

57 Kg. Anshu Malik

62 Kg. Sonam Malik

68 Kg. Nisha

76 Kg. Pooja

The selection trials in remaining four weight categories for Asian Championship will held on March 27, said the statement.

–IANS

qma/