Five members of the new militant outfit in Bangladesh, Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, were arrested by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The arrests took place on November 30 from Dhaka’s Demra area, CTTC officials said.

The officials said that after the group was formed in 2017, the members began training in the Chittagong Hill Tracts.

CTTC chief Md. Asaduzzaman said the group’s head Shamin Mahfuz has been arrested and they were likely planning an act of sabotage inside the country.

“We will be able to know whether they have any plan centering the upcoming elections after arresting their leader,” he said.

Asaduzzaman also said that the youths had left home for pilgrimage but joined the militant outfit instaed.

The arrested militants were identified s Md Abdullah (22), Md Tajul Islam (33), Md Ziauddin (37), Md Habibullah (19), and Md Mahamudul Hasan (18), the CTTC chief told IANS on Monday.

Police seized three mobile phones and 12 pages of militancy-related fatwa documents from their possession.

