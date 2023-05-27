INDIA

5 militants surrender in Manipur; deposit arms & ammunition

Amid the ethnic unrest in violence hit Manipur, five hardcore militants of the banned Kangleipak Communist party (KCP) on Saturday surrendered before the security forces, and also deposited arms and ammunition.

A Defence spokesman said that persistent efforts by the Assam Rifles had resulted in the successful surrender of five cadres of KCP (People’s War Group) in the presence of the police at Somsai in Ukhrul district.

Assam Rifles had engaged these cadres into negotiation over a prolonged period and motivated them to surrender and join the mainstream, he said.

The defence PRO said that the surrender would not only ensure assisting cadres to exit unlawful approach but also to rebuild their lives for transformation and reconciliation.

The KCP (PWG) militants deposited three pistols, three magazines, among others.

The surrendered cadres, after completion of formalities, would be sent for a formal surrender ceremony to be organised by the government.

