5 more held for Hauz Qazi temple vandalisation

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) One more man was arrested and four more juveniles taken into custody in connection with the vandalisation of the temple in Hauz Qazi locality here during communal tension in the area, police said on Saturday.

On June 30, a quarrel over parking took a communal turn in Hauz Qazi area of old Delhi, following which the temple was attacked and vandalised.

According to the police, seven people have been arrested while eight juveniles have been apprehended.

“More arrests are to be be made soon. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused who were seen in the mob,” a senior police officer said.

For a couple of days, there was a heavy deployment in the area and shops were shut leading to loss of business. Things have returned to normal in the area.

On Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had also visited the area to take stock of the law and order situation.

–IANS

adv/vd