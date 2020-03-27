5 more infected in Noida, Greater Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar, March 28 (IANS) Five more coronavirus cases sprung up in the Noida-Greater Noida cities of Uttar Pradesh adjacent to the national capital. The district administration also took several drastic steps on Saturday in view of the increasing COVID-19 victims and the problems caused to the general population.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has confirmed five more COVID-19 patients. The five suspects have been found in Noida and Greater Noida. One of these five cases is in a house in Sector-44 C block of Noida. The house has been temporarily sealed. According to the district administration, 23 infected patients have been found so far in the city. They are now being traced.

The District Magistrate has issued an order stating that if any landlord is found trying to recover the rent from the tenant in this hour of crisis, then he is going to be imprisoned for one year.

There has been chaos after the lockdown was announced in the country. Due to the lockdown, the most trouble is for the migrant labourers in the NCR region who came from faraway places.

In view of all these problems, a new order was issued by DM B.N. Singh of Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday. In the order issued, all the landlords of Gautam Budh Nagar have been instructed that no landlord will take rent from any tenant. If a landlord is found doing so, he will be arrested and put in jail for a year.

Shortly after this order a few owners announced that they would not ask any tenant to pay rent.

