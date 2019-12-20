5 more politicians released from detention in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) Five more mainstream politicians, including two MLAs, have been released from detention in Jammu & Kashmir.

The five – Abdul Jabbar, Bashir Ahmad Mir, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Yasir Reshi, and Ghulam Nabi – were released from the MLA Hostel in Srinagar.

A total of 35 mainstream politicians were moved from the Centuar Hotel on the banks of the Dal Lake to the MLA Hostel last month. Four of the detained politicians had been released earlier. The number of detained leaders is now 26.

Among these, three former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been detained since August 5 following the revocation of Article 370.

Farooq Abdullah has been detained in his house at Gupkar Road that has been declared as a sub-jail. Omar Abdullah has been detained at Hari Niwas and Mehbooba Mufti is detained at a government house on MA Road in Srinagar.

