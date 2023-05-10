INDIA

5 mowed to death in Gujarat bus stop, CM announces compensation

NewsWire
0
0

At least five people were killed and six others injured as a state-run bus ran over commuters waiting at a bus stop in Kalol town in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. As per police, rhe state-run bus was hit by a speeding private bus from behind, leading to the accident. A complaint has been lodged against the driver of the private bus for reckless driving.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: “It is very sad that innocent passengers lost their lives in the Kalol accident. I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured. The state government has given the families of the deceased Rs 4 lakh and the injured Rs 50,000.”

The injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The matter is still under investigation.

20230510-221603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘No putting up of tweets’: SC grants 5-day interim bail to...

    Rajasthan minister’s son slams Rahul over London statement

    Wanted fugitive involved in economic offences of Rs 100 cr held

    Heavy snowfall cuts off Kashmir from rest of country