At least five people were killed and six others injured as a state-run bus ran over commuters waiting at a bus stop in Kalol town in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. As per police, rhe state-run bus was hit by a speeding private bus from behind, leading to the accident. A complaint has been lodged against the driver of the private bus for reckless driving.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said: “It is very sad that innocent passengers lost their lives in the Kalol accident. I express my heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured. The state government has given the families of the deceased Rs 4 lakh and the injured Rs 50,000.”

The injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The matter is still under investigation.

