London police are now saying that the five pedestrians struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening when out walking were targeted possibly because of their religion.

“… based on information collected during the course of the investigation, we believe that this was an intentional act, and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted,” London Police Chief Stephen Williams told reporters Monday. “We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith.”

Police said earlier that at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded to reports of pedestrians struck by a motor vehicle on Hyde Park Road just south of South Carriage Road. One adult female was pronounced deceased at the scene. One adult male, one adult female, and two children were transported to hospital by paramedic services. The two adults and one teenaged child succumbed to their injuries at hospital. The other child remains in hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A 20-year-old London man was arrested a short time later without incident in the area of Oxford Street West and Cherryhill Boulevard. He remains in custody at this time.