New Delhi, April 13 (IANSlife) Cyber harassment is a menace that can present itself in all shapes and forms. For women, this issue can even extend outside of chatrooms and social media apps.

While we are far from having cyber harassment completely eliminated from digital platforms, technology can prove to be a brilliant assistance for women to safeguard themselves, and help those who want to protect their identity and their personal information. Here are six tech tools that can help to stay safer when using their digital platforms and devices.

Anti – Spyware Software

An anti-spy software helps to detect and remove spyware that may be installed on your device. By regularly scanning your device for spyware, you can ensure that your sensitive information, such as passwords and personal data, remains protected. In addition to anti-spy software, other tech tools such as virtual private networks, encrypted messaging apps, and password managers can also be used to increase online safety and protect against cyber harassment.

Malware Removal

Malware can be put to task to track a person’s activity, and in some instances, can even be used to spy on women using their inbuilt cameras or microphones, and leak their personal information on third-party websites or the dark web. By installing a malware removal tool, women can detect, remove and protect against malicious software, such as viruses, Trojans, and ransomware. It is important to download appropriate malware software and scan the device once a week to ensure that the systems are not compromised in any way.

Caller Identification App

It is important for women to use a call identification app that can safeguard them from unwanted calls and text messages. These apps can help create a safety net for women to screen calls and avoid answering potentially threatening or harassing calls from unknown numbers and even block and report them if need be. Moreover, these apps can also protect women’s privacy by filtering out spam calls and blocking unwanted calls, ensuring that their personal information and phone numbers remain safe and secure.

Security Analytics Platform

Security analytics platforms use advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze network traffic and detect anomalies or suspicious activity, including phishing attacks, malware infections, and account takeovers. Downloadable security analytics tools can help combat specific types of online harassment by detecting and blocking attempts to leak or distribute private information. Furthermore, they can also be used to monitor social media activity and identify fake accounts or trolls that harass women online.

Encrypted File Transfer (to share sensitive files)

If there is ever a need to share sensitive or personal data over mail or over a virtual platform, it is important to use encrypted file transfer platforms. By doing so, one can ensure that any sensitive information shared over the internet is protected from unauthorised access or theft during transmission. These platforms use encryption to scramble the data being transferred, making it unreadable to anyone who intercepts it.

The prevalence of cyber harassment and increasing cases across the globe highlight the importance of taking proactive measures to protect oneself online. Tech companies must also work in conjunction with local authorities and law enforcement to ensure that there are adequate laws, policies, and infrastructure in place to tackle cyber harassment effectively. By working together, we can create a safer and more inclusive digital environment for everyone.

