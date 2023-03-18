WORLD

5 of family found dead in South Korea’s Incheon

NewsWire
0
0

Police launched an investigation on Saturday after five of a family was found dead inside their home in Incheon, South Korea.

Police received a call at 10:37 a.m. reporting that people were lying motionless in an apartment in the Michuhol Ward of the city, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the Michuhol Police Station.

The deceased were identified as the parents and their three young children. They were discovered by a relative who visited their home.

Police suspect the father, who was in his 40s, may have taken his own life after killing his wife and children.

The body of the father was found alone in one room, and the other family members in a different room.

The bodies will be sent to the National Forensic Service for autopsies.

Police said they are investigating the incident based on witness statements and will also look into the father’s circumstances, including possible debt problems.

20230318-161804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta sues surveillance firm Voyager Labs for scraping data with fake...

    IBA to act on McLaren’s findings and recommendations

    Meet Pravin PatelOverseas Indian who has made it big in the...

    China upgrades logistics for winter on India border