5 people killed in bomb attack in Iraq

Five people were killed and four wounded in a bomb attack in Iraq’s eastern province of Diyala, a local security source has said.

Major Alaa al-Saadi from the Diyala police told Xinhua news agency that a roadside bomb planted by unidentified armed men detonated on Monday evening near a civilian car outside the town of Maqdadiyah, 100 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iraqi security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Sporadic attacks still haunt Iraq despite an improvement in the security situation after the defeat of the extremist militants of the Islamic State (IS) group across the country in 2017.

The Islamic State group is responsible for some of the attacks targeting crowded areas including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.

20230307-051203

