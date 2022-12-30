New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANSlife) December is referred to as the holiday month because of the joy of getting together with friends and family, attending parties, and, of course, the celebrations for the new year. Even if our calendars may already be chock-full of events, weddings, and parties, it is still crucial that we dress nicely and look our best at this time. Additionally, wearing nice clothes can only go so far in helping us appear our best. Good skin and hair naturally contribute to an inner glow that can help us stand out from the crowd.

This is why choosing the correct goods to use during this season is crucial. Scalp serums are currently one of the most popular trends because of their capacity to effectively address hair issues from the inside out. You may get nourished and healthier hair by incorporating a scalp serum into your hair care routine without having to worry about product accumulation. The founder of Deconstruct, Malini Adapureddy, is here to share five reasons why scalp serums should become your new best friend this holiday season.

A concentrated formulation, in every bottle

The fact that serums boast a concentrated formulation of necessary chemicals, whether they are for the skin or the scalp, is one of their distinguishing characteristics. Typically, these compounds are made to address particular scalp issues, including as dryness, oiliness, dandruff, or limp hair. Science-based formulations typically go through a lengthy R&D process to be able to create medicines that are not only formulated with these concerns in mind, but also have the potential to produce noticeable improvements over time.

Getting to work, right at the root

One of the most important components that is sometimes disregarded when dealing with haircare issues is the roots. Hair care issues frequently begin at the roots before moving down to your tresses. For instance, there is a significant probability that the remainder of your hair may feel dryness if your roots are experiencing dryness. Scalp serums are applied directly at the roots, as their name suggests, and seek to nourish this area of your hair initially. Giving your roots the food they require will help your roots grow into healthier strands, which will affect the way your hair looks as well.

Gives you the gloss, without the added product

Many different factors can contribute to dry, sparsely textured hair, with scalp problems being one of the primary culprits. In order to maintain their hair in place and add shine over the holiday season, people who want to sport a new hairstyle frequently use creams and gels. However, using a lot of product to maintain the hair glossy can cause buildup, which makes the hair even more dry and damaged. With the aid of a scalp serum, you may improve the health of your hair and give it a natural shine without the need for extra cosmetics.

Healthy hair, so people stop and stare

Who doesn’t appreciate having better hair, particularly during the holidays? It’s crucial to have healthier hair that can survive the damage you are going to cause if you want to present your best hair and try out different looks for your soirees. It is usually advisable to apply a scalp serum following a hair wash to give your hair the love it needs, especially if you want to use heat, colour your hair, or use a considerable amount of product in it.

Bid adieu to dandruff for good

One of the most common scalp problems is dandruff, which is more common in the winter because of the dryness of the air and the lower temperatures. When the temperature drops, the scalp begins to dry out, which causes a layer of dead skin cells to shed. Similar to dandruff, excessive oil production on the scalp can cause bothersome dandruff that frequently requires immediate attention. Dandruff removal is one of the main purposes of scalp serums, and frequent usage of these products can provide a long-term fix for your hair issues.

Despite being a novel product idea, scalp serums have a lot to offer that traditional hair care products might not be able to, particularly because they address problems at their source. Utilizing a high-quality scalp serum that has been created after careful research and development is crucial and can drastically change the look of your hair with regular application!

(Malini Adapureddy, Founder, Deconstruct)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221230-120805