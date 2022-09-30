ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘5 Seconds Of Summer’ chuffed to collaborate with Ukrainian directors for new music video

Australian pop band ‘5 Seconds Of Summer’ recently released their new song ‘Bad Omens’ for which they are elated to have collaborated with Ukrainian directors Danny Mitri and Alyona Shchasnaia over the song’s video.

The song was shot in the war torn Ukraine which is currently at loggerheads with the advancing Russian army.

Talking about the same, the band said in a collective statement: “We are really proud to have worked with Ukrainian directors Danny Mitri and Alyona Shchasnaia to shoot the video for ‘Bad Omens’. Ashton had a vision that Alyona and Mitri took and developed into the beautiful metaphorical video you see today.”

This was the very first international commercial/video shoot in Ukraine since the war began.

Expressing their gratitude, the band further said: “We want to thank Alyona, Mitri and all the people involved in Ukraine who made this video possible. They were so passionate about shooting it and we are so grateful to have worked with them on it.”

