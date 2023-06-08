WORLD

5 shot dead in Israel’s Arab town: Police

NewsWire
0
2

Five Arab citizens of Israel were killed in a shooting in northern Israel amid mounting criticism over the government’s alleged inaction in addressing an “escalating crime” within Arab society.

The local Magen David Adom rescue service said in a press release that the five men were evacuated to the English Hospital in Nazareth. Their deaths were pronounced at the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the police.

The police said that the shooting occurred outside a car wash in Yafa, an Arab town near the city of Nazareth. They described the incident as a criminal act but did not provide further details.

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news reported that the shooting appeared to be a result of an ongoing conflict between two local crime families in the northern region.

Also on Thursday, a three-year-old girl and a man in his 30s, both Arab citizens of Israel, were shot in Kafr Kanna, another Arab town north of Nazareth. According to statements from Magen David Adom and the police, they were hit by errant fire and suffered critical injuries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the killings in a video statement, expressing his “shock” and vowing to take immediate action.

He pledged to reinforce police forces and deploy the Shin Bet security service, traditionally focused on terrorism, to combat the criminal organizations responsible for the violence.

Since the start of 2023, at least 96 Arab citizens of Israel have been killed amid soaring crime rates within Arab society, according to the police. Arab lawmakers and activists have accused the Israeli government of neglecting law enforcement in Arab towns, which they perceive as part of a broader discrimination against Arabs in the country.

Israeli Arabs, who constitute approximately 20 percent of the country’s 9.7 million population, are descendants of the Palestinians who stayed put during the 1948 Israeli War of Independence.

20230609-011202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sony may soon bring new PS5 model with Detachable Disc Drive

    T20 World Cup: ‘Fully confident’ Ireland going out with hope of...

    NZ environment authority proposes to remove ‘forever chemicals’ in cosmetics

    N. Korea responds to closing call via inter-Korean liaison line despite...