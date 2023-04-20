INDIA

5 soldiers killed as army vehicle catches fire in J&K’s Poonch (Ld)

Five Indian Army soldiers were charred to death on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after the vehicle in which they were travelling caught fire, a Defence spokesperson said.

“At around 3 p.m., one vehicle of the Indian Army, while moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in Poonch district, caught fire. Further details are being ascertained,” Lt. Col. Devender Anand said in a statement.

The cause of the fire that resulted in the death of the army soldiers is still not known.

