5 soldiers killed as army vehicle catches fire in suspected terror attack (2nd Ld)

Five army soldiers were killed while one soldier was injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday when the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire due to likely use of grenades by the terrorists, the army said.

“Today, at around 3 p.m., an army vehicle was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area,” the army said.

The army said the vehicle caught fire due to likely use of grenades by terrorists.

“Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident,” the army said.

“Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to an Army Hospital and is under treatment.”

The army said operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators.

