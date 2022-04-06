INDIA

5 special teams, Crime Branch probe Maha realtor Biyani’s killing

The Nanded Police have formed five special teams to probe the brutal daylight killing of city realtor Sanjay Biyani even as his family and friends staged protests demanding justice, here on Wednesday.

Large parts of the city observed a spontaneous shutdown while the Biyani family took the builder’s body for the last rites.

Police Inspector Pramod Kumar Shewale said that a manhunt has been launched to trace the two motorcycle-borne killers who pumped several bullets into Biyani as he stepped out of his vehicle.

The incident took place just outside his house at Sharda Nagar around 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday and the entire incident was captured on CCTV outside.

Locals rushed the severely injured Biyani to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead while under treatment.

Shewale said that the police are probing the crime from all angles, including business or professional rivalries, or extortion.

Congress’ PWD Minister Ashok Chavan termed the incident as “shocking” and the first of its kind in the town famed for the Takhat Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchal Nagar Sahib Gurudwara.

It is learnt that Biyani had been targeted by extortionists three years ago and this angle will be probed by the police.

So far, the police have picked up at least four dozen suspects and witnesses for questioning, Shewale added.

