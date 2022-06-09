INDIALIFESTYLE

5 States with 5 unique flavours

New Delhi, June 9 (IANSlife) India is blessed with diversity in culture, fashion, languages and food preparation. Innovation is at the centre with ingredients being prepped and cooked very differently from one region to the next. Here’s a quick guide for your next regional meal:

Nagaland: Bamboo shoots curry

When you visit the Northeast region of India, you will discover Pork curry with bamboo shoots is not only famous among the Naga people, but also throughout the region. The curry is made with dry bamboo shoots, chillies, and herbs. The dish is best served with steaming rice and fresh boiled vegetables on the side.

Telengana: Biryani

Biryani is not only popular among Indians, but it also has a global reputation. The Hyderabadi version consists of kachchi (raw) biryani, and the pakki (cooked) biryani.

Gujarat: Dhokla

If you’re looking for something light, soft, and sweet, the Gujarat’s Dhokla is the dish for you. Dhoklas is made from fermented rice and split chickpea batter and can be eaten as a breakfast, main course, side dish, or snack.

Maharashtra: Misal Pav

When Mumbaikars are at a loss for what to eat for breakfast, they turn to Misal Pav. It is a popular Maharashtra street food. The dish is made with sprouts, finely diced onions, tomatoes, and a spiced mixture that is served with pan heated pav.

Kashmir: Rogan Josh

Kashmiri Rogan Josh is as well-known as the other dishes mentioned above. Rogan Josh is a lamb dish flavoured with onions, yoghurt and spices. The dish is best served with steaming rice.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220609-173802

