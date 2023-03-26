INDIALIFESTYLE

At least five persons suffered suffocation-related problems when a fire ripped through the fourth floor of a 14 storey MHADA building, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Building No. P-2 of MHADA Complex in Kanjurmarg, around 9.15 a.m.

The blaze broke out in the ground floor meter box room and the wiring, installations on the 4th floor and electricity ducts leading to the upper floors.

The Fire Brigade rushed three fire-tenders to battle the conflagration which was extinguished in around 45 minutes.

Five building residents suffered suffocation-related injuries and were rushed to the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Hospital where their condition is described as ‘stable’.

They are: Vimal Jalinder Sakte, 74, Alka Sakte, 40, Natasha Sakte, 13, Anjali Mavlankar, 60 and Karuna Ubale 65.

The preliminary cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit and further probe is on.

