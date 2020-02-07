5 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan’s Herat

Herat, Feb 10 (IANS) At least five militants were killed after Afghan fighter planes targeted a Taliban hideout in Shindand district of Afghanistan’s Herat province, an army statement released here said.

Acting upon an intelligence report, the fighter planes on Sunday targeted the Taliban hideout in Wazirabad area at 10 a.m. local time, killing five insurgents on the spot.

Two motorbikes of the militants were also destroyed during the strikes, the statement further said.

The Taliban outfit hasn’t commented yet.

–IANS

vin