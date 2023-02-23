WORLD

5 ‘terrorists’ arrested in Iraq: Official source

NewsWire
0
0

Iraq has arrested five “terrorists,” who were charged with crimes, including killing, imprisoning and torturing citizens, in the country’s northern province of Salahudin, an official source said.

During several pre-emptive operations, the Interior Ministry’s intelligence agency “was able to arrest five wanted terrorists for their affiliation with the Islamic State (IS) gangs,” said a statement issued by the Security Media Cell (SMC), a media outlet affiliated with Iraq’s armed forces.

The SMC didn’t reveal details about the time of the arrests, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, its remnants have since sneaked into urban centres, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

20230224-041203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seven including 4 children killed in Canada fire

    Egyptian, Russian leaders agree to intensify efforts to settle Libyan crisis

    Finch, Maxwell’s form ahead of T20 World Cup should be a...

    UNGA’s historic resolution to graduate Bangladesh from LDC