Starting tomorrow, COVID-19 vaccines for children ages six months to under five years will be offered at five City of Toronto-run immunization clinics: Crossroads Plaza, Cloverdale Mall, Mitchell Field Community Centre, Thorncliffe Park Community Hub and 1940 Eglinton Avenue E.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book appointments for this age group on the provincial vaccine registration portal starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/.

Based on expected vaccine supply from the provincial and federal governments, these clinics have approximately 2,000 appointments for children available during the next two weeks. More appointments will be added in the weeks that follow.

A health card is not needed to get a vaccine at a City-run vaccination clinic.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to under five years was approved by Health Canada on July 14. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends that this vaccine may be offered to children of that age group.

Clinical trials with children ages six months to under five years demonstrated that the vaccine is safe and produced a similar antibody response to that seen in young adults.

For children who have already had COVID-19 infection, NACI suggests waiting eight weeks after the start of symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test, before getting a dose of this vaccine.

In addition, parents and caregivers can get answers to their vaccine questions through COVID-19 vaccination telephone consultation services from SickKids Hospital (https://www.sickkids.ca/en/care-services/support-services/covid-19-vaccine-consult/) and the Scarborough Health Network (https://www.shn.ca/vaxfacts/).