5 Toronto vaccine clinics offering walk-in third doses to youth

Starting today, Toronto Public Health (TPH) will be welcoming walk-ins for third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for youth ages 12 to 17 at all five City-run immunization clinics. Residents aged 12 to 17 years are eligible for a third dose if approximately six months (168 days) have passed since their second dose.

While walk-ins are dependent on clinic capacity, appointments for first, second and third doses can still be booked through the provincial booking system. Those seeking appointments for their third-dose can book them through the provincial online booking system (https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/) or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY 1-866-797-0007).

All 5 City-run clinics operate Monday to Friday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-ins and booked appointments.

They are located at:

• Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 225 Front. W., North Building, Lower Level, Constitution Hall, Room 107

• Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall, located at the north end of the mall

• Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr., located on the east side of the centre on the upper level, near Entrance 2

• Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave., located on the east side of the building in the gym

• Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Blvd., located inside the Hudson’s Bay store

Over the Family Day weekend, immunization clinics at Scarborough Town Centre and Cloverdale Mall will be open to walk-ins only on Sunday, February 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, February 21 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Immunization clinics at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Woodbine Mall and Mitchell Field Community Centre will be closed on Sunday and Monday, due to the long weekend.

City-run clinics and Team Toronto partners will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to eligible residents receiving a first, second or third dose. The paediatric dose for residents aged five to 11 years is also available. Individuals cannot be guaranteed a choice between brands of vaccine, city officials said in a statement. Both Pfizer and Moderna brands are mRNA vaccines and have been scientifically proven to protect from serious consequences linked to COVID-19.

First, second, third and paediatric doses are also available at hospital partner clinics, doctors’ offices and more than 525 local pharmacies across the city. More information on where to get vaccinated is available at https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/.

To date, approximately 94 per cent of residents ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of vaccine and 90 per cent have gotten two doses. Of the approximately 162,500 residents in this age group who have received two doses of the vaccine, 106,500 are eligible for a third dose starting today.