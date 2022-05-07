INDIA

5 trapped in under-construction hydro project in HP; three rescued

NewsWire
0
0

Five workers were trapped in a tunnel of the under-construction 150&MW Tidong hydel power project in Kinnaur district on Saturday, police said.

Three of them were rescued.

The mishap took place when the workers were coming out of the tunnel after their duty.

They were coming out on foot as the mechanical system for carrying the workers to the digging spot developed a snag, officials said.

The rescued workers were sent for medical treatment to Rampur. Rescue work is on to trace the two other workers.

20220507-152801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi Gymkhana Club administrator calls meeting to discuss overall functioning

    Open services in Bathinda AIIMS by Sep-end, says Punjab Chief Secy

    Night curfew in 8 Raj districts, RT-PCR test mandatory for visitors

    Sonu Sood is Punjab’s brand ambassador for vaccination (Ld)