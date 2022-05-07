Five workers were trapped in a tunnel of the under-construction 150&MW Tidong hydel power project in Kinnaur district on Saturday, police said.

Three of them were rescued.

The mishap took place when the workers were coming out of the tunnel after their duty.

They were coming out on foot as the mechanical system for carrying the workers to the digging spot developed a snag, officials said.

The rescued workers were sent for medical treatment to Rampur. Rescue work is on to trace the two other workers.

