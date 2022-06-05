A probe has been ordered against five police personnel who are alleged to have tortured a suspect in a cattle slaughtering case.

The man’s mother had alleged that the policemen — a police outpost in-charge, four constables and two ‘unidentified’ persons — had shoved a stick inside her son’s rectum and had given him electric shocks.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O.P. Singh has directed the circle officer of Dataganj Prem Kumar Thapa to carry out an investigation after the police took the medico-legal report into consideration and claimed they found allegations against the accused to be true.

An FIR has been lodged under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, along with others.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (city) Praveen Singh Chauhan said, “The allegations against five policemen were found to be true during a preliminary investigation. We have registered an FIR against them for wrongful confinement and torture. Steps are being taken to suspend them and an impartial investigation will be carried out in this case. We are also supporting the family to ensure the best possible treatment for the victim.”

The victim, who is a part-time vegetable vendor, is presently in hospital and has been suffering repeated seizures.

He was picked up by police on May 2 under suspicion that he may have ties with a gangster who had been booked on multiple occasions under charges of cow slaughter.

