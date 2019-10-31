5 US citizens killed in grisly Mexico attack

Mexico City, Nov 5 (IANS) At least five US citizens — a mother and four children — have been killed in a violent attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen in northern Mexico, the media reported on Tuesday.

The victims were said to be members of the LeBaron family, linked to a breakaway Mormon community which settled in Mexico several decades ago, reports the BBC.

LeBaron family members said that a large group of three mothers and 14 children had set off in a convoy of cars from Bavispe in Sonora state and were heading to La Mora in the neighbouring state of Chihuahua.

They were ambushed by gunmen in Bavispe. A burnt-out bullet-proof SUV was later found by the side of the road with the remains of the victims.

Video of the scene shows a burnt-out car and some victims may have burned alive. Several more people were also reported missing.

Local media have said that the attack could have been a case of mistaken identity.

