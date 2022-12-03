INDIALIFESTYLE

5 ways to use honey for soft skin

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANSlife) Honey is a wonderful substance that does wonders on your skin. Honey is usually an excellent suggestion for skin care. Effective beauty treatments can be created by combining natural components that can be found in your home. Here are some tips from Harish Singla, Customer Service Manager (CSM), Forever Living Products India, for soft skin.

Milk and honey

Take 2-3 tablespoons of raw milk and an equal quantity of raw honey. We should be combined in a dish. Apply this mixture in your face and neck and Use your fingers to gently massage. keep for 15-20 minutes. Use water to remove it, and then repeat this alternative day for best result.

Yogurt and Honey

Take half tablespoon of raw honey to one tablespoon of fresh yogurt mixed everything, then massage your face and neck for a few minutes. Do this 10-15 minutes, then wash it off with water. Apply this face pack 2-3 days. This is specially for dry skin.

Honey and Lemon face pack

Take a bowl mix tablespoon of raw honey and 1 teaspoon of squeezed lemon juice. Apply this on your face and neck. Keep this for 15-20 mints. Wash it off with luke water and moisturize your face and neck.

Honey, Aloe vera and Cinnamon face mask

Take a bowl mix 2 tablespoons of raw honey, 1 tablespoon of aloe vera, and 1/4th tablespoon of ground cinnamon. Mix it well. Apply this natural mask on your face and neck. Let it rest for 5-10 minutes. Wash your face with lukewarm water. Moisturize your face gently.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221203-190203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madras HC to hear the missing peacock idol case next week

    TDP chief urges people to end ‘anarchy’ in Andhra Pradesh

    Chennai: ‘Millet based dishes mostly preferred by those above 40’

    Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato dance to Bollywood track ‘Kala Chashma’