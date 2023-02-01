New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANSlife) According to the American Gems Society, the February birthstone, amethyst, is a magnificent blend of violet and red that may be found all over the world. This powerful stone is considered to have the power to connect the physical and spiritual realms. It is associated with the Third Eye chakra, which is located in the centre of the forehead and is thought to be the source of intuition, perception, and awareness.

IANSlife spoke to Milind Mathur, Creative Director & Partner at Kohinoor Jewellers Agra, and Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers South Extension 2, who revealed several Amethyst benefits and ways to wear them for February babies or anyone wishing to improve and strengthen their sixth sense.

Benefits:

The Amethyst Colored Gemstone is used to enhance your meditation experience and boost your mental openness. As you meditate, use the energy of a little crystal in your hand or keep an amethyst nearby.

The amethyst can be placed on the tub’s side or immediately in the bath. Amethyst is considered to boost the advantages of a relaxing bath since it promotes purification and healing throughout the body and mind. The bath is the finest place to soak up amethyst’s therapeutic energies!

Amethyst Colored Gemstones are frequently worn by poets, writers, and painters since it is also believed to stimulate the imagination. Many claims that amethyst aids in focusing, gaining clarity, and accessing one’s creative side. To increase productivity and concentration, try having a piece of amethyst Gemstone close by while working on your creative projects or placing an amethyst cluster on your desk at work.

Amethyst Gemstones are well known for offering solace and tranquility during trying times. This stone is a lovely present for someone who could be mourning the loss of a loved one and might aid in calming intense feelings of melancholy.

Keep Amethyst close if you feel overwhelmed, nervous, or anxious to help you feel grounded and elevated. It is known as a natural tranquilizer. With a macrame crystal necklace, we adore wearing amethyst close to our hearts.

Amethyst Gemstones can be the ideal statement piece because of their striking color, which will draw attention to you the moment you walk into a room. Wearing an amethyst rock with a simple white or black dress can provide a vibrant pop of color without overwhelming the look entirely.

