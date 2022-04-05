INDIA

5-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in UP village

A five-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in a village in Saharanpur.

The girl, Shifa, had gone missing on Monday evening and hours later her mutilated body was found in the forest on the outskirts of the village.

Shifa’s father Javed said that he was going to a mosque and Shifa started following him without him knowing.

He went into the mosque and then returned home to find the girl missing. The family members said that she had gone after him.

He, along with others, started searching for the girl and hours later, they found her partially eaten body in the forest area.

The village head Zulkarnain said that a few days ago, some people had abandoned their dogs near the village.

“The dogs have attacked several people, including children. We informed the officials but no steps were taken,” he said.

