A Special CBI court in Bhopal, on Thursday, awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to Sheikh Adam Shafi, former Dean-cum-Professor of Regional Institute of Education, in a case relating to irregularities in the recruitment process of teachers by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

Besides, a fine of Rs 41,000 was also imposed on the accused for committing the offence.

The CBI had registered the case on September 3, 2014 against the then Deputy Commissioner, Regional Office, NVS, Bhopal and other unknown persons on the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of teachers under various categories during 2012-2013.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused. During the trial, the then Dy.Commissioner, Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) died and charges against him were abated by the court.

As many as 32 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

