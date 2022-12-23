A Special CBI court in Ahmedabad has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to U.B. Makwana, the then Branch Manager, Dena Bank, Chandkheda in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

The court while awarding him jail term also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for committing the offence.

The CBI registered this case on July 17, 2002 against Makwana, on the allegations of demanding illegal gratification of Rs 30,000 from a man.

It was alleged by the victim that the accused demanded the bribe for showing favour in settlement of outstanding loan.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

