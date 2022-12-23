INDIA

5 yrs RI to ex-Dena Bank branch manager in bribery case

NewsWire
0
0

A Special CBI court in Ahmedabad has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment to U.B. Makwana, the then Branch Manager, Dena Bank, Chandkheda in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

The court while awarding him jail term also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him for committing the offence.

The CBI registered this case on July 17, 2002 against Makwana, on the allegations of demanding illegal gratification of Rs 30,000 from a man.

It was alleged by the victim that the accused demanded the bribe for showing favour in settlement of outstanding loan.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused.

The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

20221223-235801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nitish missing from Bihar govt banners

    2 TN hospitals under scanner over selling of minor girl’s embryo

    No night landing facility at 25 airports in India

    CRPF to set up more ‘Forward Operating Bases’ in Maoist-hit areas...