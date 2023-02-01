BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

50 additional airports, water aerodromes & heliports to be built: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that 50 additional airports, water aerodromes and heliports would be set up for improving regional air-connectivity.

She made this announcement while presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24.

This move is expected to further push the ongoing UDAN scheme which aims to improve regional connectivity across the country.

“50 additional airports, aerodromes and helipads as well as water routes would be built to enhance connectivity,” Sitharaman said.

