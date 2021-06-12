To combat the rapid surge of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir and also to prepare for the anticipated third wave of the pandemic, Army’s Chinar Corps on Saturday dedicated a 50 bed facility to the people of Kashmir.

The facility adds to UT government’s capacity to handle coronavirus patients.

The facility has been established at army’s 216 Transit Camp at Batwara and was inaugurated by Mohammed Aijaz Asad, DC Srinagar.

The facility has 10 ICU beds with ventilator support, 20 High Dependency Unit beds with oxygen support and 20 oxygen beds.

It also has facilities such as a laboratory, radiology department and Blood Gas Analyzer for efficient management of patients. The Indian Army will provide round the clock dedicated doctors, military nurses and paramedical staff from 92 Base Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier CG Muralidharan, HOD Medical Department, Chinar Corps assured all possible assistance by the army to the people in the valley and also to the UT administration to fight the battle against Covid-19.

–IANS

