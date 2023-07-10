INDIA

50 Cent to perform in Mumbai on November 25 for ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’

Grammy winning artist Curtis James Jackson III, professionally known as 50 Cent is set to tour India as part of his global ‘The Final Lap Tour 2023’ on November 25. The concert will commemorate the 20th anniversary of his pioneering album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ and will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The tour is expected to showcase the best of 50 Cent’s illustrious career, including a lineup of fan-favourite hits and long-awaited tracks. The show will also feature supporting performances from internationally renowned hip-hop and urban acts from India and across the world.

Excited for his India show, 50 Cent said: “It’s been a minute—16 years to be exact – since I came to India. Ever since my last visit in 2007, India has always shown me a great deal of love and I can’t wait to return so as part of my Final Lap Tour, I’m returning to India in November.”

Celebrated for his lyrical prowess, 50 Cent first cemented his place in music with the groundbreaking success of ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which propelled him to global stardom. Chart Toppers from this album, namely ‘In Da Club’, ‘P.I.M.P.’, and ‘Candy Shop’ have dominated charts and airwaves as the album still continues its reign as a cultural phenomenon.

The Final Lap Tour is presented by VJP + Tracktical Concerts.

