Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained around 50 people for questioning in the January 1 terror attack in Rajouri district.

Police sources said that these people belong to different parts of Rajouri district and were being questioned about the terror attack.

Seven people were killed and over a dozen injured in Dhangri village of Rajouri district.

“These detained persons are being questioned by police and other agencies. They have made some important disclosures which will help in further progress of the investigation,” sources said.

