50% discount on GO Transit for low-income riders in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon who use PRESTO

GO Transit is introducing an Affordability Pilot for low-income riders, starting with residents of Peel Region who are enrolled in Peel’s Affordable Transit Program.

Starting March 14, riders with an Affordable Transit Program fare type in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon will be reimbursed for 50 per cent of the PRESTO adult fare when travelling on GO Transit using a PRESTO card.

The pilot will be rolled out to other transit systems in a phased approach, said the transit agency.

Most GO train and bus users in the GTHA will also not have to pay for rides on municipal transit systems with GO Transit co-fare agreements from the middle of the month.

The GO Transit co-fare discounts from March 14 apply to the following agencies: Durham Region Transit, Milton Transit, Grand River Transit, Guelph Transit, Oakville Transit, MiWay, Brampton Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, Burlington Transit, Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit, York Region Transit, and Barrie Transit.

The benefit does not extend to the TTC which does not have a co-fare agreement with GO Transit.

“These initiatives show fantastic progress on our efforts to build a seamless transit experience and connect people to and from GO Transit across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, all while making transit more affordable. This is made possible through effective collaboration with partners across the network, enabling us to work together to best meet the needs of customers,” said President and CEO of Metrolinx Phil Verster.



Transit riders can use the Triplinx app or website to make it easier to plan travel using multiple transit providers.