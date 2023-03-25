Now, up to 50 per cent concession will be given to students appearing for competitive exams during their stays in hotels of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC).

The meeting of the RTDC board was held under the chairmanship of Dharmendra Rathod at Paryatan Bhavan on Friday.

The 50 per cent discount will also be given to central and state government employees during transfer.

In the board meeting, it was decided to give up to 50 per cent discount on stay in RTDC hotels to veterans feted with Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and accredited journalists.

Rathore said that cruise service will be started in Chambal River Front to promote tourism in the state after Palace on Wheels and Helicopter joyride.

Along with this, the Fame Tour of Palace on Wheels will also be organised in April in which film artists along with foreign ambassadors, journalists and representatives of travel agencies will be made to visit Rajasthan in a royal train from April 22-24.

