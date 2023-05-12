INDIA

50 dogs, Rs 30L TV set, 10 luxury cars found after raid at MP engineer’s house

The Lokayukta Police in Madhya Pradesh carried out a raid at the house of a woman assistant engineer in connection with a disproportionate assets case, and found various items, including a TV set costing Rs 30 lakh, over 50 foreign breed dogs and 10 luxury cars.

Assist engineer Hema Meena, who is in-charge on contract at the Madhya Pradesh Police Housing Corporation (MPPHC), drew a monthly salary of Rs 30,000. According to officials, she was found possessing assets that are 232 per cent disproportionate to her known source of income, which means that the engineer should have had a salary of Rs 18 lakh a month, and not Rs 30,000.

Lokayukta DSP Sanjay Shukla said the raid was conducted on the basis of a complaint lodged against Hema Meena in 2020 for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets. After the complaint was received, an investigation was conducted following which the raid was carried out on Thursday.

Shukla added that different teams comprising over 50 cops of Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment (SPE) raided Meena’s residence in Bhopal.

As per the police, Meena possessed a 40-room bungalow built on an area spanning 20,000 sq feet registered in her father’s name at Bilkhiriya near Bhopal. Its cost is estimated to be more than Rs one crore. Apart from this, more than 50 foreign breed dogs, including Pitbull and Dobermann, were found from her farm house, which are worth lakhs of rupees.

