50 kg of drugs seized in Delhi, three arrested

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) A total of over 50 kg of marijuana and hashish was seized in three separate incidents here and three persons arrested, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, the Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested Mumbai-based Mohammad Mehfooz Alam, 35, who is allegedly part of a interstate drugs cartel engaged in supplying drugs in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa.

Alam was arrested when he was waiting in Mohan Garden area of Dwarka for handing over a consignment on instructions of his handler in Mumbai. An amount of 3.1 kg of charas (hashish), valued at over Rs 35 lakh, was recovered from him, DCP, Dwarka, Anto Alphonse said.

During interrogation, it was found that Alam works as a drugs carrier and had procured the drugs from Himachal’s Kullu, the DCP added.

In the two other separate incidents, two drug peddlers were arrested and 47 kg of ganja (marijuana) seized from them in various parts of south Delhi.

A team from police station Hazrat Nizamuddin said they had busted an inter-state narcotics supply racket with the arrest of Mohammad Mintoo, 25, of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, and 26 kg of ganja seized from his possession.

Mintoo used to supply drugs from a car and used to keep the drugs in a suitcase to fool the police, DCP, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said.

The DCP also said that another supply racket was busted with the arrest of Mohammad Mansoor, 22, from Bihar’s Kishanganj, who used to transport marijuana by train from the Jharkhand-Odisha border area to Delhi NCR and 21 kg of ganja recovered from him.

–IANS

adv/vd