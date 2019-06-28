50 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion

Abuja, July 2 (IANS) At least 50 people have been killed and 70 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in Nigeria’a Benue state, authorities said on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the petrol tanker flipped over when the driver was trying to dodge a bump in the road and exploded in Ahumbe village on Monday.

State police spokeswoman Catherine Anene told Efe news that many people died as a result of the fire that spread to nearby homes.

Government spokesman Christopher Avi was cited by local media as saying that 50 people were burned to death while the wounded sustained serious injuries.

This type of accident is frequent in Nigeria due to the bad conditions of state infrastructure, poor vehicle maintenance and reckless driving.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer and most populous country with some 200 million people, imports much of its fuel because its four refineries produce below capacity.

