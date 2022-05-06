New Delhi, May 6 (IANSlife) The fifth edition of the food trends report by Godrej was unveiled by Nadir Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries Limited in the presence of who’s who of the culinary space in India.

Started as an annual initiative in 2018, Godrej Foods Trends Report 2022 – Collector’s Edition, saw the coming together of over 200+ thought leaders that included celebrity chefs, home chefs, professional chefs, food bloggers, health professionals, media professionals, mixologists, nutritionists, restaurateurs, sommeliers, food producers, and more, all of whom shared deep insights about their respective areas of expertise.

Some key findings that emerged for 2022 are:

. REDISCOVERING CULTURE: 55.6 per cent of the culinary panel predict a growing desire amongst people to rediscover cultural roots through food. In the same vein, curiosity about culinary cultures will see people experimenting with cuisines other than their own as per 50.8 per cent expert panel

. SNACKING: With health in sharp focus, 55.6 percent predict millet-based snacks will be in demand

DINING IN: Home Delivery is set to soar. More than 80 per cent panel predict that consumers will rely on home-delivered meals from trusted sources

. DINING OUT: Eating for wellness will drive cuisine choices on restaurant menus. 50 per cent panel picked Mountain Cuisines of India, and 48.4 per cent voted for a deeper exploration of North East cuisines.

. HEALTH HYGIENE AND LIFESTYLE: Food safety will be in focus in 2022. 70.8 per cent of the panel weighed in on the need for clean, hygienically packaged meats and seafood from trusted sources. While 45 per cent panel predict a rise in proactive use of home pest relief, hygiene and sanitation products

. DIETARY FAT: Consumption and rotation of fats in the diet will be an important conversation in 2022, more than 80 per cent of our panel see Cold Pressed unrefined oils being popular. While 71 percent predict gourmet premium ghee varieties will grow

. DESSERT: 61.7 per cent of the panel predict desserts with healthier claims will prevail, in-home and on dining out menus. 57.4 percent predict bite-sized, portion-controlled desserts will be popular. Indian Mithai will see a marked more than 40 percent of the panel weighing in on a growing sense of pride in traditional, regional Indian sweets and mithais at home and 50 percent predicting a rise in popularity for Gourmet Mithai from the Industry (high-end options for traditional Indian sweets).

. BEVERAGES: India has woken up to Gourmet Indian coffee. 70 per cent of the expert panel predict Gourmet Indian coffee as the top focus in 2022 in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Segment, while more than 50 percent see Gourmet Indian origin artisanal coffee/tea brands being popular in homes.

. FOOD STUDIES: More than 55 percent panel see people investing in documenting culinary heritage while 64.1 percent of professionals will invest in super-specialisation in hospitality programs (eg. specialisation in Wines, Mixology, Bread, etc)

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer, Godrej, said, “I am happy to present the 2022 Collector’s edition of the Godrej Food Trends Report. The objective has been to bring together the best minds from the food industry and collectively track the emerging trends in the food space.”

She further, added, “As per the findings, 2022 will be about recognising eating for wellness. Some of the other key trends that have emerged showcase the rediscovery of our culinary roots, supporting locals, and taking pride in all things Indian. The focus will be on traditional food systems, inherent wisdom in culinary practices, and building a connection with what we eat.”

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director, a Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the Godrej Foods Trends Report 2022, said, “Over the last 5 years, the Godrej Food Trends Report has grown in depth, footprint and stature, year on year. The pandemic wrought a paradigm shift in the global food industry. But it also catalysed an exciting future for Indian cuisine both at home and globally. A shift in global perception around Indian cuisine is bringing its nuanced complexity to the fore, reflected in the brand-new global overview section of the report.”

Adding further, she said, “2022, is going to be about recognizing the rich culinary heritage and growing pride in our culinary identity. We observe that culinary study will be an area of serious investment and a brand new section on Food Studies aims to track and report on this. But what makes this Collector’s Edition of the Godrej Food Trends Report 2022 truly special is the series of Culinary Deep-dives you will find in each section!

“Rich with visuals and insights these explorations cover a gamut of topics that have been strong conversations over the last 5 years and chronicle the topics such as the Rise of Desi Vegetables, Chicken Consumption, Indian Coffee, Mithai, Traditional Kitchenware, Plant Forward foods, and Indian Ferments.”

