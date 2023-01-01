INDIA

50% of Lucknow’s stray dogs yet to be sterilised

With almost 50 per cent of the stray dog population in the state capital yet to be sterilised, it may take a few more years before Lucknow gets rid of the menace.

According to a survey conducted by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), there are an estimated 95,000 stray dogs in the city.

Since 2017, a total of 48,000 dogs have been sterilised following the roll out of the animal birth control programme in the city which means that half of the population remains unsterilised.

According to officials, on an average, 70-80 dogs are being sterilized daily. With this pace, if LMC works without a break and the dogs continue to breed, it will take one year and seven months to cover the entire population of dogs.

A female dog gives birth to an average of five puppies a year. Even with the high mortality rate, two pups survive, according to veterinarians. Therefore, the population will continue to grow.

Chief veterinary officer, Dr Abhinav Verma said the civic body would need three years to complete work.

He said, “We are trying to increase the number of vasectomies and new agencies will be involved in this work soon.

Dog attacks in the state capital have risen alarmingly in the past one year.

Last year in July, a pet Pitbull mauled his 82-year-old owner to death.

Incidents of dogs attacking children in parks and on roads are being reported from various localities.

