INDIA

50 physically-challenged couples tie knot in Rajasthan

In a different kind of wedding ceremony, 50 physically-challenged couples tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur.

The occasion was the 38th mass marriage ceremony of physically-challenged couples, which was organised by the Narayan Seva Sansthan in Udaipur amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Speaking on the occasion, the founder-chairman of Narayan Seva Sansthan, Kailash Agarwal, said, “Divyang and poor brothers and sisters, who had never imagined getting married considering their disability and poverty as misfortune, are doing so today with the help of the society. The wedding is going to be solemnised with full traditional customs and grandeur.”

The chief guest and state Industries and Devasthan Minister, Shakuntala Rawat, virtually blessed the newly-married couples.

In some of the pairs which tied the knot, one was differently-abled while the partner was normal.

The guests who attended the ceremony presented clothes and jewellery to the couples while the entire household items were provided to each couple by the Sansthan.

Giving a message of environment protection and cleanliness, all the couples were presented with a sapling to plant outside the house and dustbins to maintain cleanliness.

20220829-192005

