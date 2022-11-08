HEALTHINDIA

50 students fall ill after midday meal in Bihar’s Bhojpur

NewsWire
As many as 50 students of a middle school of Bihar’s Bhojpur district fell ill after consuming the midday meal on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred at Harnam Tola under Piro police station in the district.

The victims were admitted in the referral hospital Piro for treatment and their conditions are said to be stable.

The police said that the school administration has given albendazole tablets to the students followed by the midday meal. After the meal, the students fell sick, with a majority complaining of stomach ache and vomiting.

The school teachers immediately informed the local police and took the children to the Piro referral hospital.

The Education Department has initiated an inquiry into the matter.

