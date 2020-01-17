50 taken ill after consuming meal at Odisha village feast

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (IANS) At least 50 residents of a village in Odisha’s Kendrapara district were hospitalised after consuming the food served at a community feast on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

A dead snake was found during the washing of utensils at Deuli village under the jurisdiction of Pattamundai police station. The feast was organised by a women self-help group at a village temple, police said.

“About 50 people, mostly women and children, were hospitalised after they complained of nausea and uneasiness. However, all of them responded to the treatment and are out of danger,” said Pattamundai Sub Divisional Hospital Medical Officer Chandra Sekhar Das.

–IANS

